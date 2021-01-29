Percy Tucker Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Percy Tucker has Died .
Percy Tucker has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Sad sad news re the passing of Percy Tucker. Percy was a remarkable man and friend. He conceptualised and founded @Computicket The world’s first centralised ticket booking system. He remained actively involved in theatre. A true icon. pic.twitter.com/0Tk0qwBoPM
— Andre Schwartz (@Andre_Schwartz) January 29, 2021
