Peregrine Worsthorne Death – Dead : Peregrine Worsthorne Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Long term Hedgerley resident Peregrine Worsthorne sadly passed away on Friday at the age of 96.
Once a regular sight around the village walking the dogs he was knighted in 1991 for services to journalism.
He fought in Italy during WWII before returning to finish his studies at Oxford and spent 36 years at the Daily and Sunday Telegraph and the Times before that.
In 1973 he became the second person to say f@ck on British Television when discussing a scandal involving cabinet minister Lord Lambton whose daughter Lucinda he married in 1991. Our thoughts are with her today, Hedgerley Village wrote on facebook.
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on of caused death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Peregrine Worsthorne -batty old right-winger just upped sticks to a higher place- but he did say the following, which is interesting“It is the perversity of the Tory party to want to get us out of the European Union when, of course, we’re much more than ever unlikely to be able to look after ourselves as an independent state because of the quality of our political system. The people who want to get us out are obviously of an undesirable kind. That the future should depend on [Nigel] Farage is part of the sickness. The real horror is for him to have any influence at all.”
@twlldun wrote
Peregrine Worsthorne has died. I’m sure a lot of the so-called tolerant left will be lining up to list his reactionary views and his apologia for fascism, but allow me to at least offer some balance here by pointing out he was also a truly dreadful writer and newspaper editor.
@OliverKamm wrote
Our obit of Peregrine Worsthorne says some of his output was merely silly. I’d go further. In his book In Defence of Aristocracy, he referred to Vichy regime in France as “a blessing in disguise”. He stood for a xenophobic & sinister form of conservatism.
