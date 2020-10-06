Peregrine Worsthorne Death – Dead :  Peregrine Worsthorne Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Peregrine Worsthorne -batty old right-winger just upped sticks to a higher place- but he did say the following, which is interesting

“It is the perversity of the Tory party to want to get us out of the European Union when, of course, we’re much more than ever unlikely to be able to look after ourselves as an independent state because of the quality of our political system. The people who want to get us out are obviously of an undesirable kind. That the future should depend on [Nigel] Farage is part of the sickness. The real horror is for him to have any influence at all.”