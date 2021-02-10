Perez Diaz Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Ex RM player (1960’s) Enrique Perez Diaz, known as Pachin has Died.
ℹ Ex RM player (1960's) Enrique Perez Diaz, known as Pachin, has died at the age of 82. He had been fighting against various conditions that affected his vital organs for the past 3 years. Descanso en paz. 🙏 🚨 pic.twitter.com/XWqGG9N0UN
— Osimpam Sport Corner (@OsimpamSportsGH) February 10, 2021
Ex RM player (1960’s) Enrique Perez Diaz, known as Pachin, has died at the age of 82. He had been fighting against various conditions that affected his vital organs for the past 3 years. Descanso en paz.
