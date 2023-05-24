“perfect summer ribs”: Tips for achieving the ultimate summer ribs

How to Make Legends of Notre Dame’s Famous Ribs: A Step-by-Step Guide

Summertime calls for some delicious barbecue, and Legends of Notre Dame has just the recipe for you. Located in Notre Dame, Indiana, Legends is a popular spot for locals and tourists alike. They are known for their mouth-watering ribs that are cooked to perfection. Fortunately, Chef Josh Maron has shared his recipe for the famous ribs, and we’re here to guide you through it.

Step 1 – Remove the Membrane

The first step in making these delectable ribs is to remove the membrane on the back side of the ribs. This will help the rub and sauce penetrate the meat and give it a more even flavor.

Step 2 – Slather with Mustard

Next, slather the ribs with yellow mustard. The mustard acts as an adhesive for the rub and helps to keep the meat moist.

Step 3 – Apply the Rub

Mix the spices together in a bowl, and apply the rub evenly to both sides of the ribs. The rub consists of brown sugar, kosher salt, black pepper, smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, ground mustard, cinnamon, celery salt, and cayenne pepper. The combination of these spices gives the ribs a sweet and smoky flavor.

Step 4 – Smoke the Ribs

Set your smoker to 235 degrees Fahrenheit and smoke the ribs for three and a half hours. Use hickory wood chips to enhance the smoky flavor. The key to perfect ribs is to cook them low and slow, allowing the meat to tenderize and absorb the flavors.

Step 5 – Make the BBQ Sauce

While the ribs are smoking, it’s time to make the North Carolina BBQ sauce. In a bowl, mix together cider vinegar, ketchup, brown sugar, Dijon mustard, salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, and red pepper flakes. This tangy and sweet sauce is the perfect complement to the smoky ribs.

Step 6 – Serve and Enjoy

Once the ribs are cooked, let them rest for a few minutes before cutting them into individual servings. Brush the BBQ sauce over the ribs and serve with your favorite sides. These ribs are sure to be a hit at any summer barbecue.

If you don’t want to make the ribs yourself, you can always visit Legends of Notre Dame and order them there. The newly updated restaurant offers a comfortable and inviting atmosphere, making it the perfect spot to enjoy a meal with friends and family.

In conclusion, making Legends of Notre Dame’s famous ribs is easier than you might think. By following these simple steps, you can create a delicious and memorable meal that everyone will enjoy. So fire up your smoker, grab some ribs, and get ready to impress your guests with your newfound barbecue skills.

