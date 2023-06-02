perforated cardstock paper : 250 Sheets / 500 Cards of Inkjet/Laser Printable 5.5″ x 8.5″ Perforated Cardstock Paper for Postcards, Flash Cards, and Index Cards

250 Sheets / 500 Cards of 8.5\” x 11\” Blank White Perforated Cardstock Paper – 2 Per Sheet Breaks to 5.5\” x 8.5\” – Inkjet/Laser Printable – Ideal for Postcards, Flash Cards, and Index Cards



Price: $39.95

(as of Jun 02,2023 22:35:14 UTC – Details)





Jumbo postcards are a popular choice for businesses and individuals who wish to make a big impression. These postcards are larger than standard postcards, and they offer ample space for images and text. Jumbo postcards come in different sizes, but the most common size is 5 1/2″ x 8 1/2″. These postcards are printed on 8 1/2″ x 11″ sheets, with two postcards per sheet.

One of the advantages of jumbo postcards is that they are easy to format and print. With two postcards per sheet, you can save time and paper by printing multiple postcards at once. The standard 8 1/2″ x 11″ size also means that you can use any printer that can handle this paper size. This makes it easy to print jumbo postcards from home or in the office.

Jumbo postcards are made from a thick 80lb cover cardstock, which is also known as 218 gsm. The thickness of the cardstock is important because it adds durability to the postcard. The cardstock is sturdy enough to hold up well when mailed, and it can also withstand handling. This is important because postcards can sometimes get damaged during transit, so it is essential to use a material that can withstand handling.

The white 80lb cover cardstock used for jumbo postcards has a brightness rating of 98. This means that the paper has a high level of whiteness, which gives the postcard a clean and professional look. The high brightness rating also ensures that the colors on the postcard pop, making the images and text stand out. This is important because you want to make sure that your postcard is eye-catching and easy to read.

Another advantage of jumbo postcards is that they are compatible with different printer types. Whether you have an inkjet, laser, or copier, you can print jumbo postcards without any issues. This makes it easy for businesses and individuals to print postcards in-house, which can save money on printing costs. It is also convenient because you can print postcards as needed, without having to wait for a print shop to complete the job.

Whether you are promoting a business or sending a personal message, jumbo postcards are a great choice. They offer ample space for images and text, and they are sure to make a big impression. With their easy format and print options, jumbo postcards are a convenient and cost-effective way to get your message out there.



