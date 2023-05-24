Performance of Sorelle, Gina Miles, NOIVAS, Grace West, and D. Smooth at The Voice Finale

The Voice Finale: A Night to Remember

The Voice finale is one of the most highly anticipated events of the year, and this year’s finale did not disappoint. The top five contestants, Sorelle, Gina Miles, NOIVAS, Grace West, and D. Smooth Perf. gave their all in their final performances of the season, leaving the coaches, audience, and viewers at home in awe.

Sorelle

Sorelle, the trio made up of sisters Mia, Gigi, and Nina, delivered a stunning rendition of Adele’s “When We Were Young.” Their harmonies were tight, and their emotional connection to the song was palpable. Their performance was a testament to the power of family and the bond that comes from making music together.

Gina Miles

Gina Miles brought her soulful voice to the stage with a cover of Etta James’ “At Last.” Her performance was smooth and effortless, and she commanded the stage with her presence. Her ability to connect with the lyrics and convey the emotion of the song was simply breathtaking.

NOIVAS

NOIVAS, the Latin pop group, brought the energy with their performance of “La Vida Es Un Carnaval” by Celia Cruz. Their choreography was impressive, and their vocals were on point. They brought a sense of joy and celebration to the stage, and it was impossible not to dance along.

Grace West

Grace West, the country singer, delivered a powerful performance of Miranda Lambert’s “The House That Built Me.” Her voice was emotive and raw, and she brought a vulnerability to the song that was truly moving. She showcased her range and control, and it was clear that she has a bright future ahead of her.

D. Smooth Perf.

D. Smooth Perf., the R&B singer, closed out the night with a show-stopping performance of Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition.” His stage presence was electric, and he had the audience on their feet from start to finish. His vocals were smooth and soulful, and he left it all on the stage.

In conclusion, the top five contestants of The Voice finale delivered unforgettable performances that showcased their unique talents and personalities. It was a night to remember, and it will be exciting to see where their careers take them next.

