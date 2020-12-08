Performer Nadia Knight Death -Dead – Obituary : Nadia Knight has Died .

By | December 8, 2020
0 Comment

Performer Nadia Knight Death -Dead – Obituary : Nadia Knight has Died .

Performer Nadia Knight Death -Dead – Obituary : Nadia Knight has Died .
has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.

Alana Evans @alanaevansxxx Saddened to hear the news of performer Nadia Knight passing away. She was incredibly sweet, always happy, and I am sad she’s gone. She will be missed. Rest easy, pretty girl

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.