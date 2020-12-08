Performer Nadia Knight Death -Dead – Obituary : Nadia Knight has Died .
has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.
Saddened to hear the news of performer Nadia Knight passing away. She was incredibly sweet, always happy, and I am sad she’s gone. She will be missed. Rest easy, pretty girl ❤️
— Alana Evans (@alanaevansxxx) December 8, 2020
