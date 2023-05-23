peripheral edema causes: What are the probable reasons for peripheral edema? An explanation by Harvard Health Publishing.

Understanding Peripheral Edema: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment Options

Peripheral edema is a medical condition that results in swelling of the feet, ankles, and legs due to fluid accumulation in the tissues. This condition is quite common and affects millions of people worldwide. Although peripheral edema is not a life-threatening condition, it can be quite uncomfortable and affect an individual’s quality of life. In this article, we will discuss the causes, symptoms, and treatment options for peripheral edema.

Causes of Peripheral Edema

The most common cause of peripheral edema is venous insufficiency, which occurs when the valves in the leg veins become leaky. The leg veins are responsible for returning blood to the heart after it has circulated through the body. When the valves in these veins become damaged, blood can pool in the legs and cause swelling.

Other causes of peripheral edema include heart failure, liver disease, kidney disease, and lymphatic obstruction. Heart failure occurs when the heart is unable to pump blood efficiently, leading to fluid accumulation in the legs and other parts of the body. Liver disease can cause peripheral edema due to the accumulation of fluid in the abdominal cavity, which can put pressure on the veins in the legs. Kidney disease can lead to peripheral edema by causing a buildup of fluid in the body. Lymphatic obstruction occurs when the lymphatic system, which is responsible for draining fluid from the tissues, becomes blocked.

Symptoms of Peripheral Edema

The most common symptom of peripheral edema is swelling of the feet, ankles, and legs. The swelling may be accompanied by a feeling of heaviness or tightness in the affected area. In severe cases, the skin may become stretched and shiny, and there may be pain or discomfort in the affected area.

In addition to swelling, peripheral edema can also cause other symptoms, depending on the underlying cause. For example, heart failure may cause shortness of breath, fatigue, and a rapid heartbeat. Liver disease may cause abdominal pain, nausea, and jaundice. Kidney disease may cause fatigue, weakness, and changes in urine output.

Treatment Options for Peripheral Edema

The treatment for peripheral edema depends on the underlying cause. For example, if the edema is due to venous insufficiency, compression stockings may be recommended to help improve the circulation in the legs. In severe cases, surgery may be necessary to repair the damaged veins.

If the edema is due to heart failure, medications such as diuretics may be prescribed to help remove excess fluid from the body. Lifestyle changes such as reducing salt intake and losing weight may also be recommended.

For liver disease-related edema, medications may be prescribed to help reduce fluid accumulation in the body. In severe cases, a liver transplant may be necessary.

For kidney disease-related edema, medications to reduce blood pressure and improve kidney function may be prescribed. In some cases, dialysis may be necessary to remove excess fluid from the body.

Conclusion

Peripheral edema is a common condition that can be caused by a variety of factors. While it is not typically life-threatening, peripheral edema can be uncomfortable and affect an individual’s quality of life. If you are experiencing swelling in your feet, ankles, or legs, it is important to speak with your healthcare provider to determine the underlying cause and appropriate treatment options. With the right treatment, most cases of peripheral edema can be effectively managed.

Peripheral edema causes Swelling in legs and ankles Edema in hands and feet Fluid retention in limbs Causes of swollen extremities.

News Source : msn.com

Source Link :Harvard Health Publishing answers: What are the more likely causes of peripheral edema?/