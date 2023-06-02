“Perman Fan-Made Finale: Does Everything Finally Turn Out Well? Episode 1 of the Series”

Perman Fan Made Last EP – All Things Become Good? EP 1 Series

Introduction

Perman is a popular Japanese manga and anime series that follows the adventures of a young boy named Mitsuo Suwa, who transforms into a superhero named Perman. Recently, a fan-made last episode of the series titled “All Things Become Good?” has been released, giving closure to the beloved series. In this article, we will review the first episode of the fan-made last EP.

Plot

The episode begins with Mitsuo Suwa, now a grown-up, visiting his hometown after many years. He meets his childhood friend and love interest, Sumire Hoshino, who is now married and has a daughter. Mitsuo is surprised to see that Sumire’s daughter, Yumi, bears a striking resemblance to him. Sumire explains that Yumi is Mitsuo’s daughter, and he is shocked to learn that he has a child.

As Mitsuo spends time with Yumi, he realizes how much he has missed out on as a father. He makes the decision to stay in his hometown and be a part of Yumi’s life. However, Mitsuo soon learns that Sumire’s husband is abusive towards her and Yumi. He decides to intervene and protect them, using his Perman powers.

Themes

The fan-made last EP explores the themes of family, love, and redemption. Mitsuo’s decision to stay in his hometown and be a part of Yumi’s life shows his desire for redemption. He wants to make up for lost time and be a father to his daughter. The theme of love is also explored through Mitsuo’s relationship with Sumire. Despite her being married, Mitsuo still loves her and wants to protect her and Yumi.

The theme of family is prevalent throughout the episode, as Mitsuo wants to protect his daughter and be a part of her life. The episode also explores the idea of chosen family, as Mitsuo’s friends from his hometown become his support system.

Conclusion

The first episode of the fan-made last EP of Perman, “All Things Become Good?”, sets up an intriguing storyline that explores themes of family, love, and redemption. Mitsuo’s decision to stay in his hometown and protect his daughter and love interest from an abusive husband showcases his heroism and desire for redemption. Fans of the series will be excited to see how the story unfolds in the next episode of the series.

