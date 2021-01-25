Perry Botkin, Jr Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Perry Botkin, Jr., composer of @YandR_CBS ‘ “Nadia’s Theme has Died .
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
RIP: Perry Botkin, Jr., composer of @YandR_CBS' "Nadia's Theme," has passed away at 87. —> https://t.co/fBbkHbsLMz @YRInsider pic.twitter.com/KXgMbM6WI7
— CBS Soaps In Depth (@soapsindepthcbs) January 25, 2021
