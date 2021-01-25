Perry Botkin Jr Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Perry Botkin Jr, Grammy Award winning and Oscar nominated Film & TV composer has Died .
Perry Botkin Jr, Grammy Award winning and Oscar nominated Film & TV composer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Perry Botkin Jr. has died aged 87. The Grammy Award winning and Oscar nominated Film & TV composer arranged and conducted the Incredible Bongo Band's 'Bongo Rock' album, sampled hundreds of times. https://t.co/47B6YJCMip pic.twitter.com/n3PGnEZxAH
— WhoSampled (@whosampled) January 25, 2021
WhoSampled @whosampled Perry Botkin Jr. has died aged 87. The Grammy Award winning and Oscar nominated Film & TV composer arranged and conducted the Incredible Bongo Band’s ‘Bongo Rock’ album, sampled hundreds of times. https://whosampled.com/Perry-Botkin,-Jr./
