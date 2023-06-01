persimmon jam: Enhance your breakfast bagel with delectable persimmon jam and cream cheese

Why You Should Include Quince Paste in Your Cheese Platter

Cheese platters are a staple at gatherings and parties. They’re easy to put together and always a crowd favorite. But have you ever considered adding quince paste to your cheese platter? If not, you’re missing out on a delicious pairing that will take your cheese platter to the next level.

What is Quince Paste?

Quince paste, also known as membrillo, is a thick, sweet jelly made from the pulp of quince fruit. Quince is a fruit that’s similar in appearance to a pear but is much harder and has a tangy, slightly sour taste. Quince paste is made by cooking quince fruit with sugar until it becomes a thick paste that can be sliced and served.

Why Quince Paste is Perfect for Cheese Platters

Quince paste is the perfect accompaniment to cheese because its sweet, tangy flavor complements the salty, savory taste of cheese. It’s also a great way to add a pop of color to your cheese platter, as the bright orange color of quince paste contrasts beautifully with the various shades of cheese.

When it comes to pairing quince paste with cheese, there are a few guidelines to follow. Generally, quince paste pairs best with hard, aged cheeses like Manchego, Parmesan, and Gouda. These cheeses have a strong flavor that can stand up to the sweetness of the quince paste.

Soft cheeses like brie and camembert can also be paired with quince paste, but the sweetness of the paste may overpower the delicate flavor of these cheeses. If you do decide to pair quince paste with soft cheese, be sure to use a small amount of paste and a mild, creamy cheese.

Other Ways to Use Quince Paste

Quince paste isn’t just for cheese platters. It can also be used in a variety of other ways to add flavor to your meals. Here are a few ideas:

As a glaze for meats: Quince paste can be melted down and used as a glaze for meats like pork or chicken. The sweetness of the paste pairs beautifully with the savory flavors of the meat.

As a topping for toast: Spread quince paste on a slice of toast and top with cheese for a quick and easy snack.

In desserts: Quince paste can be used in a variety of desserts, such as tarts, cakes, and pastries. Its sweet, tangy flavor pairs well with fruits like apples and pears.

Where to Buy Quince Paste

Quince paste can be found at specialty food stores and online retailers. Look for brands like Mitica and Membrillo El Quijote, which are known for their high-quality quince paste.

Conclusion

If you’re a cheese lover, you owe it to yourself to try quince paste. Its sweet, tangy flavor is the perfect complement to your favorite cheeses, and it’s versatile enough to be used in a variety of other dishes as well. So next time you’re putting together a cheese platter, be sure to include some quince paste for a delicious and unexpected pairing.

