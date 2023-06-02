Person arrested for extorting money in name of Priyank Kharge’s aide

Priyank Kharge extortion case : Arrest made in extortion case using Priyank Kharge’s name

A man who attempted to extort money by using the name of a close associate of Minister Priyank Kharge has been apprehended by the police. Srinivas Gowda, DCP Cen Sadashivanagar, reported that the suspect would supposedly promise Congress leaders the chairmanship of corporation boards through phone calls.

News Source : Bangalore Mirror

