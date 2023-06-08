Person found dead under suspicious circumstances in Samba, identified as Avtar Kishan

Avtar Kishan, victim : Person found dead under suspicious circumstances in Samba, victim identified as Avtar Kishan

An image with the source URL “https://cdndailyexcelsior.b-cdn.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/dailyexcelsior.jpg” is displayed.

A person was discovered dead in suspicious circumstances while seated in a car with registration number JK21H 1235 on the Gudwal-Ramgarh road in the Gadwal area. The incident occurred late in the evening and was reported to the police by locals. The Ramgarh police responded to the report, retrieved the body, and sent it for postmortem to the Community Health Center Ramgarh. The deceased individual has been identified as Avtar Kishan, a 40-year-old resident of Supwal, Samba, and the Ramgarh police have initiated an investigation and registered a case.

