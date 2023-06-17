“East Independence Boulevard shooting victim” : “Person killed in shooting on East Independence Boulevard in Charlotte, victim’s identity unknown”

According to a news release from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a shooting occurred on East Independence Boulevard in Charlotte early Saturday, resulting in one fatality and three hospitalizations. Upon responding to a report of shots fired in the 6400 block of the highway just after 2 a.m., officers found a male victim with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic responders. The identities and conditions of the other victims have not been disclosed. The police have not provided any further details about the incident and have urged anyone with information to contact the homicide unit or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tips line. This is a developing story and updates will be provided.

News Source : Joe Marusak

