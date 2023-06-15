Person of Interest in Custody after 18-Year-Old Woman’s Death in Wednesday Morning Shooting; Obituary for J’rya H. Cockrell

J’rya H. Cockrell Obituary

On Wednesday morning, an 18-year-old woman lost her life in a shooting incident, and a person of interest has been taken into custody. The victim of the tragedy was J’rya H. Cockrell, who will always be remembered as a bright and beautiful young woman full of life.

J’rya was born on August 17, 2002, in Memphis, Tennessee, to her parents, Clarissa and Anthony Cockrell. From a young age, she was known for her infectious smile and her kind and caring nature. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need and had a heart of gold.

As she grew up, J’rya had a passion for music, and she loved to sing and dance. She was a talented performer, and her family and friends loved to watch her take the stage. Her love for music led her to pursue a degree in music, and she was looking forward to starting college in the fall.

J’rya will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and everyone who knew her. She had a bright future ahead of her, and her loss is a tragedy that will be felt by many. Her family has requested privacy during this difficult time and has asked for prayers and support as they mourn the loss of their beloved J’rya.

J’rya H. Cockrell Obituary Shooting Person of interest 18-year-old woman