Juan Carlos Sandoval (suspect) : Person of interest Juan Carlos Sandoval identified in death of Samantha Kalinchuk

Juan Carlos Sandoval has been identified as a person of interest in the death of 17-year-old Samantha Kalinchuk, whose body was found in Yakima County. KREM 2 confirmed with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office that Sandoval, a convicted sex offender, reportedly traveled with Kalinchuk before her murder. On April 30, Kalinchuk’s body was discovered on a property in Mabton, and an autopsy revealed she suffered a single gunshot wound to the head. Sandoval was arrested for an unrelated kidnapping charge in Yakima County days after Kalinchuk’s body was found and was found in possession of a firearm. The sheriff’s office has identified Sandoval as a person of interest in Kalinchuk’s death and is asking anyone with information to come forward.

News Source : Kyle Simchuk

