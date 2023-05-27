Person of interest, Juan Carlos Sandoval, identified in death of Samantha Kalinchuk

Person of interest, Juan Carlos Sandoval, identified in death of Samantha Kalinchuk

Posted on May 27, 2023

Juan Carlos Sandoval (suspect) : Person of interest Juan Carlos Sandoval identified in death of Samantha Kalinchuk

Juan Carlos Sandoval has been identified as a person of interest in the death of 17-year-old Samantha Kalinchuk, whose body was found in Yakima County. KREM 2 confirmed with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office that Sandoval, a convicted sex offender, reportedly traveled with Kalinchuk before her murder. On April 30, Kalinchuk’s body was discovered on a property in Mabton, and an autopsy revealed she suffered a single gunshot wound to the head. Sandoval was arrested for an unrelated kidnapping charge in Yakima County days after Kalinchuk’s body was found and was found in possession of a firearm. The sheriff’s office has identified Sandoval as a person of interest in Kalinchuk’s death and is asking anyone with information to come forward.

News Source : Kyle Simchuk

  1. Teen girl’s death
  2. Convicted sex offender
  3. Person of interest
  4. Crime investigation
  5. Criminal justice system
Post Views: 16

Leave a Reply