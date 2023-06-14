Person of Interest Released in Atlanta Shooting Death of 18-Year-Old Dominic McKibbins

Dominic McKibbins : Atlanta Police release photo of person of interest in shooting death of 18-year-old Dominic McKibbins

Atlanta Police Department has released a photo of a person of interest connected to the shooting death of an 18-year-old boy on the night before his sister’s graduation. Another teenager was also critically injured in the incident that occurred on May 22 on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. The victim, Dominic McKibbins, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police suspect the individual pictured was involved in both shootings. Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact investigators at the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line. McKibbins’ grandmother, Joann, expressed her determination to bring the perpetrator to justice.

Read Full story : Person of interest identified in shooting death of 18-year-old night before sister’s graduation /

News Source : FOX 5 Atlanta

Shooting death investigation Suspect identification Homicide case development Criminal investigation updates Family tragedy aftermath