Person shot and killed in Mumbai’s Kandivali, victim dead on the spot

Person shot and killed in Mumbai’s Kandivali, victim dead on the spot

Posted on May 28, 2023

“Kandivali shooting victim” : Person shot and killed in Mumbai’s Kandivali, victim’s body sent for post-mortem

A person was fatally shot and killed in Mumbai’s Kandivali in a tragic incident on Sunday morning. The victim, a 32-year-old man involved in the business of selling water through tankers, died on the spot due to a bullet injury. The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, but initial investigations suggest a possible business dispute. The Kandivali police have launched a manhunt for the assailant who fled the scene. The victim’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. This marks the second shooting in the area in the past six months. In a separate incident last month, a woman lost her life in firing after a family dispute in the Indira Nagar Mandala area.

News Source : FPJ Web Desk

  1. Kandivali shooting
  2. Business dispute violence
  3. Accused on the run
  4. Crime in Mumbai
  5. 32-year-old man murdered
Post Views: 19

Leave a Reply