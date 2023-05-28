Person shot and killed in Mumbai’s Kandivali, victim dead on the spot

“Kandivali shooting victim” : Person shot and killed in Mumbai’s Kandivali, victim’s body sent for post-mortem

A person was fatally shot and killed in Mumbai’s Kandivali in a tragic incident on Sunday morning. The victim, a 32-year-old man involved in the business of selling water through tankers, died on the spot due to a bullet injury. The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, but initial investigations suggest a possible business dispute. The Kandivali police have launched a manhunt for the assailant who fled the scene. The victim’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. This marks the second shooting in the area in the past six months. In a separate incident last month, a woman lost her life in firing after a family dispute in the Indira Nagar Mandala area.

Read Full story : 32-year-old man shot dead in Kandivali over alleged business dispute; accused on run /

News Source : FPJ Web Desk

Kandivali shooting Business dispute violence Accused on the run Crime in Mumbai 32-year-old man murdered