Person with knife reported at Kipling Collegiate, lockdown lifted after investigation today.

According to Toronto police, a high school in Etobicoke went into lockdown on Tuesday afternoon due to reports of a person with a knife inside the school. Kipling Collegiate Institute, located near Martin Grove Road and The Westway, was under lockdown from approximately 2:45 p.m. until less than an hour later when it was lifted. Officers were unable to locate a suspect and no injuries were reported. The police have not released any information regarding the suspect. The update was shared on Twitter by Toronto Police Operations.

News Source : CP24

Source Link :Kipling Collegiate has lockdown lifted after reports of person with knife/