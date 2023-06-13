Person with knife reported at Kipling Collegiate, lockdown lifted after investigation today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
According to Toronto police, a high school in Etobicoke went into lockdown on Tuesday afternoon due to reports of a person with a knife inside the school. Kipling Collegiate Institute, located near Martin Grove Road and The Westway, was under lockdown from approximately 2:45 p.m. until less than an hour later when it was lifted. Officers were unable to locate a suspect and no injuries were reported. The police have not released any information regarding the suspect. The update was shared on Twitter by Toronto Police Operations.
News Source : CP24
Source Link :Kipling Collegiate has lockdown lifted after reports of person with knife/