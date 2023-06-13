Person with knife reported inside Etobicoke high school, prompts lockdown today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to Toronto police, there are reports of a person carrying a knife inside an Etobicoke high school, causing the school to be on lockdown. Kipling Collegiate Institute, located near Martin Grove Road and The Westway, has been in lockdown since 2:42 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. Emergency services have been dispatched to the scene, and no injuries have been reported at this time.

News Source : CP24

Source Link :Etobicoke high school in lockdown following reports of person inside with knife/