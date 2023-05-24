Perth lockdown school shooting today : Teen allegedly fires gun, leads to Perth school lockdown

Teen allegedly fires gun, Perth school goes into lockdown today 2023.
A 15-year-old has been arrested for allegedly firing a gun at the Atlantis Beach Baptist College in Perth. The incident took place at 11:50 am on 17 February, and the school was locked down while police investigated. No injuries were reported, and police said there is no ongoing risk to the public.
