Perth lockdown school shooting today : Teen allegedly fires gun, leads to Perth school lockdown

Posted on May 24, 2023

A 15-year-old has been arrested for allegedly firing a gun at the Atlantis Beach Baptist College in Perth. The incident took place at 11:50 am on 17 February, and the school was locked down while police investigated. No injuries were reported, and police said there is no ongoing risk to the public.

News Source : Canberra Weekly

