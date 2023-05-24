Perth school lockdown. today : Lockdown imposed on Perth school after carpark shooting incident

A Perth school, Atlantis Beach Baptist College, was placed on lockdown and a 15-year-old boy was taken into custody after allegedly firing a gun in the car park. No one was injured in the incident, and police have confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the public. Investigations are ongoing.

