Perth Adolescent to Appear in Court for Alleged School Shooting today 2023.

A Perth teenager accused of firing multiple gunshots at a school has been ordered to undergo a mental health assessment by a court. The incident took place on May 26, 2023.

Read Full story : Perth teen faces court after alleged school shooting /

News Source : The Age

“Perth school shooting” “Teen court case” “Alleged school violence” “Legal proceedings Perth” “Teen criminal charges”