“Perth school shooting” today : Perth School Shooting: Teen Arrested for Firing Gun on Campus

Perth School Shooting: Teen Arrested for Firing at School today 2023.

A 15-year-old boy has been taken into custody after allegedly firing three shots from a rifle at his former school, Atlantis Beach Baptist College, in Perth. Police seized two rifles from a nearby vehicle that the teenager had arrived in. No injuries were reported, and the school was put into lockdown during the incident. The commissioner described the incident as rare and shocking and said that the investigation would examine how the boy came into possession of the weapons.

News Source : AAP

