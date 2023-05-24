“Perth shooting” today : Shooting Prompts Lockdown at Atlantis Beach Baptist College in Perth, WA

Posted on May 24, 2023

A Perth school, Atlantis Beach Baptist College, was placed on lockdown following reports of shots being fired in the carpark. A 15-year-old boy has been taken into custody and there is a significant police presence on site. It is not yet known if anyone has been injured.

