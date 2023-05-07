Peru gold mine fire Today : Peru Gold Mine Fire Tragedy Claims the Lives of 27 People

Tragic Peru Gold Mine Fire Claims Lives of 27 Individuals

A fire at a gold mine in southern Peru has resulted in the deaths of at least 27 workers, making it one of the worst mining tragedies in recent history. The fire, caused by a short circuit, engulfed a tunnel inside the La Esperanza 1 mine in the Arequipa region. Rescue teams are working to secure the mine before removing the victims’ bodies, and there have been no reports of survivors or confirmation of how many people were in the mine at the time of the fire. Mining is a significant part of the Peruvian economy, accounting for more than eight percent of GDP.

Last year, 39 people died in mining-related incidents, and a collapse at a mine in Arequipa resulted in four deaths in 2020. Peru is the world’s second-largest producer of silver, copper, and zinc and Latin America’s top producer of zinc, tin, lead, and molybdenum. Grief-stricken relatives have gathered near the mine, searching for news of their loved ones. The mine is operated by Minera Yanaquihua and is a legal enterprise, though there are many illegal mines in the region.

