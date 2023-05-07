Peruvian gold mine Today : Peruvian Gold Mine Inferno Claims 27 Lives – The Irish Times

27 killed in fire at Peruvian gold mine – The Irish Times SEO title rewritten

A fire in a small gold mine in southern Peru has caused the death of 27 people, making it the country’s deadliest mining accident in more than two decades. The incident was caused by a short-circuit that sparked the fire in the early morning hours of Saturday in the southern region of Arequipa. The mine is operated by Yanaquihua, a small-scale firm, which has not yet responded to a request for comment. Peru is the world’s top gold producer and second-largest copper producer, and the incident is the single deadliest mining accident since 2000.

