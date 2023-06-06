Pet Blessing: Weekend Events: Eddie Cochran Tribute, Fountain Lake 5K, Pet Blessing, and More

Eddie Cochran Car Show & Music Festival

The 2023 Eddie Cochran Car Show & Music Festival is set to take place this weekend in Albert Lea. The event will kick off with 1950s/60s trivia on Wednesday at 112 on Broadway. The festival will feature a cruise-in on Friday afternoon, a car show, food, music, and a variety of activities throughout the weekend. A complete list of activities can be found on the Eddie Cochran Car Show & Music Festival Facebook page.

Fountain Lake 5

The Albert Lea Family YMCA is hosting the Fountain Lake 5 to raise funds for the Y’s scholarship fund at Brookside Education Center. Participants can run, walk, or even sock hop around Fountain Lake. Registration is available at ymcaal.org/registration or in person at the YMCA. The cost of the event is $40, and check-in starts at 8:15 a.m., with the walk/run taking place at 9 a.m.

Pet Blessing

First Lutheran Church is hosting a pet blessing event on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at Central Park. All pets are welcome, but they must be on a leash and well-behaved. If inclement weather is predicted, updates will be posted on the church website, www.flcal.org, two days before the event.

Minnesota’s Gangster Past

Author Chad Lewis will showcase Minnesota’s gangster past at the Albert Lea City Council Chambers at noon on Thursday. The event is free for teenagers and adults. Attendees will learn about the state’s most notorious criminals, including John Dillinger, Baby Face Nelson, and the Barker-Karpis gang. Lewis has authored over 25 books on the weird and unusual.

Barbecue Fundraiser

The Northwood Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company is hosting its fourth annual drive-thru barbecue fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday. The event will feature smoked pulled pork, beans, and salad, and is a free will donation event. Funds raised will be used to support fire protection and ambulance coverage. The Northwood Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company is located at 98 Eighth St. N. in Northwood.

Overall, there are plenty of exciting events happening in Albert Lea this weekend. Whether you are a car enthusiast, a pet lover, or simply looking for a good time, there is something for everyone. The Eddie Cochran Car Show & Music Festival, Fountain Lake 5, pet blessing, Minnesota’s Gangster Past, and barbecue fundraiser are all great options for a fun-filled weekend.

