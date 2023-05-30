“pet-friendly Seattle”: The US city of Seattle tops the list as the most pet-friendly place for owners and their pets.

Why Seattle is the Best Place in the US for Pet Owners

Do you have a furry friend or are you hoping to get one soon? If the answer is yes, then Seattle is the perfect place for you. According to a recent study by CoworkingCafe, Seattle has been ranked as the best place in the US for pets and their owners. Let’s take a closer look at why Seattle is the perfect destination for pet lovers.

The Study

CoworkingCafe analyzed several metrics to determine the best cities for pets and their owners. The study looked at the number of veterinary and pet care establishments, pet-friendly coworking spaces, and pet-related occupations. They also analyzed the average apartment square footage, the number of pet-friendly apartments, and the number and quality of parks in each city.

The Best Cities for Pets and Their Owners

The study revealed that the top 10 cities for pets and their owners are:

Seattle, WA Madison, WI Lexington, KY Portland, OR Des Moines, IA Colorado Springs, CO & Austin, TX St. Louis, MO Denver, CO Raleigh, NC Minneapolis, MN & Aurora, CO

Why Seattle Stands Out

Seattle stood out in the study for several reasons. Firstly, the city has a high number of walkable parks, with almost all residents living within a half-mile walking distance of a park. This is great news for pet owners who love to take their furry friends on walks.

Despite Seattle’s reputation for rainy weather, the study also found that the city has a high number of days with ideal temperatures for pets. This means that pets can enjoy the outdoors comfortably for most of the year.

Another reason why Seattle is a great destination for pet owners is that 93% of rental apartments in the city are pet-friendly, making it easier for pet owners to find affordable housing. Additionally, Seattle has the second-highest number of pet-friendly coworking spaces per 100,000 residents, making it easier for pet owners to bring their furry friends to work.

Conclusion

If you’re a pet owner or are hoping to become one, Seattle is the perfect destination for you. With its high number of walkable parks, ideal temperatures for pets, and a high number of pet-friendly apartments and coworking spaces, Seattle has everything you need to give your furry friend a happy and healthy life. So what are you waiting for? Pack your bags and head to Seattle with your four-legged friend!

News Source : Curiocity

Source Link :Seattle ranks as the best place in the US for pets & their owners/