“Pet hair vacuum cleaner” : M210: Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Wi-Fi/App/Alexa Control for Pet Hair, Hard Floor, and Daily Cleaning – Tangle-Free, Strong Suction, Slim, Low Noise, Automatic Self-Charging

M210 Robot Vacuum Cleaner by Lefant – Ideal for Daily Cleaning, Pet Hair and Hard Floors | Tangle-Free, Strong Suction, Low Noise, Slim Design, Automatic Self-Charging, Wi-Fi/App/Alexa Control



The Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a game-changing device that offers a multitude of features that make cleaning effortless. With a usage time of up to 120 minutes, this vacuum cleaner can clean an area of approximately 1300 sqft, making it perfect for both small and large homes. The long-life battery of 2000mAh ensures that the vacuum cleaner can run for a longer period without the need for frequent charging.

One of the unique features of the Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is its control modes. It can be easily controlled through WiFi and App Control, making it convenient to operate from anywhere in the home. The Alexa Control further enhances the convenience factor, making it possible to operate the vacuum cleaner with voice commands. The different clean modes, including Auto, Spot, Edge, and Manual, offer a range of cleaning options that cater to different cleaning scenarios. The large dust box of 500ml makes it possible to clean for an extended period without the need for frequent emptying.

The Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is designed to work seamlessly with the Lefant App, which offers a range of features that make cleaning more efficient. The App allows users to adjust the suction and direction of the vacuum cleaner, check the cleaning area, and schedule cleaning sessions. The most amazing feature of the App is the ability to schedule cleaning sessions so that the vacuum cleaner can clean the home when the user is away. The App also offers the Zigzag cleaning mode that is ideal for cleaning large areas with hard floors. However, it is not recommended to use Zigzag mode on carpets. The App is easy to use and offers a user-friendly interface that makes it easy to operate the vacuum cleaner.

The small body design of the Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is another unique feature that makes it a popular choice among homeowners. The vacuum cleaner has an 11” diameter and a height of 2.99 inches, making it easy to clean under or around furniture. The unique Brushless Suction Port ensures that pet hair and dirt are collected easily, making it ideal for pet owners. The brushless suction structure also ensures that hair does not get entangled, making it easy to maintain the vacuum cleaner.

In conclusion, the Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a top-of-the-line device that offers a range of features that make cleaning effortless. The device offers multiple control modes, including WiFi, App Control, and Alexa Control, making it easy to operate from anywhere in the home. The large dust box and strong suction power make it ideal for cleaning large areas, and the different clean modes offer a range of cleaning options. The Lefant App makes it easy to schedule cleaning sessions and offers a range of features that make cleaning more efficient. The small body design and unique Brushless Suction Port make it easy to clean under or around furniture, making it a popular choice among homeowners.



