“Pete Alonso homer”: Rays defeated by Mark Vientos, Francisco Álvarez, and Pete Alonso’s home runs

NEW YORK — The Future of Mets

One at the plate, one in the on-deck circle, one near the exit to the dugout, ready for his turn as well. The Mets were down three runs in the ninth inning to the best team in baseball, but they at least had some hope. They at least had the kids.

The Kids Show Up

First it was Brett Baty, long one of the organization’s top prospects and a spark for the team throughout the early season. He struck out. Next up was Mark Vientos, the story of the day, a prospect who woke up in Syracuse, N.Y. but arrived in Queens in time to hit a game-tying, two-run homer in the seventh. He flew out.

That brought up Francisco Álvarez, the organization’s top prospect entering the season who has mostly struggled at the plate since his call-up. But not on this occasion. Álvarez launched a game-tying, three-run homer off Jason Adam, allowing the Mets to steal a walk-off, 8-7 win over the Rays in the 10th inning on Pete Alonso’s walk-off, three-run homer.

The Kids Are All Right

The kids, it would seem, are indeed all right.

What happened in the Mets game against the Rays?

The Mets were down three runs in the ninth inning but managed to tie the game and eventually win 8-7 in the 10th inning thanks to a walk-off three-run homer from Pete Alonso.

Who were the key players in the game?

Brett Baty, Mark Vientos, and Francisco Álvarez were all prospects for the Mets who played important roles in the game. Vientos hit a game-tying, two-run homer in the seventh while Álvarez hit a game-tying, three-run homer in the ninth. Alonso hit the game-winning homer in the 10th.

How have these players performed so far this season?

Baty and Vientos have been performing well throughout the early season, while Álvarez has struggled at the plate since his call-up.

