Pete Bland Death -Dead – Obituaries: Legendary Pete Bland has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | December 2, 2020
0 Comment

Pete Bland has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 1, 2020.

” Rob Beers Coaching & Fitness on Twitter: “Hugely saddened to hear the passing of the legendary Pete Bland. His influence on offroad running cannot be stated or praised enough, never forgotten #fellrunning #petebland #LakeDistrict #Legend #walsh #trailrunning #crosscountry ”

Tributes 

