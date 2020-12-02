Pete Bland Death -Dead – Obituaries: Legendary Pete Bland has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Pete Bland has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 1, 2020.

” Rob Beers Coaching & Fitness on Twitter: “Hugely saddened to hear the passing of the legendary Pete Bland. His influence on offroad running cannot be stated or praised enough, never forgotten #fellrunning #petebland #LakeDistrict #Legend #walsh #trailrunning #crosscountry ”

Hugely saddened to hear the passing of the legendary Pete Bland. His influence on offroad running cannot be stated or praised enough, never forgotten #fellrunning #petebland #LakeDistrict #Legend #walsh #trailrunning #crosscountry pic.twitter.com/dHRloJY2e6 — Rob Beers Coaching & Fitness (@BeersFitness) December 1, 2020

Tributes

2020's sad news continues. Pete Bland, a man at the heart of fell running's history and someone most fell #runners will know, is now #running in peaks higher than this world. Thoughts with his family. pic.twitter.com/AGLNPV8ZgT — FionaMarleyPaterson (@fmarleypaterson) December 1, 2020