Pete Cassidy Death -Dead – Obituary : former Cal State Northridge basketball coach Pete Cassidy has Died .

Sad to report that former Cal State Northridge basketball coach Pete Cassidy has died. He was 86. Was head coach for 25 years. Former HC at SO Notre Dame. A San Fernando Valley legend. Former AD Bob Hiegert confirmed he passed Friday in Valencia. RIP.

eric sondheimer @latsondheimer · 11h Replying to @latsondheimer My Pete Cassidy stories. I took his basketball 101 class at CSUN. I think I got an A or passing grade. Kind, passionate man. I covered team as sports editor at CSUN. There was no money. We ate dinner at McDonald’s. And he made players return the change! lol.