Pete Cassidy Death -Dead – Obituary : former Cal State Northridge basketball coach Pete Cassidy has Died .

By | December 20, 2020
0 Comment

Pete Cassidy Death -Dead – Obituary : former Cal State Northridge basketball coach Pete Cassidy has Died .

former Cal State Northridge basketball coach Pete Cassidy has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

eric sondheimer @latsondheimer Sad to report that former Cal State Northridge basketball coach Pete Cassidy has died. He was 86. Was head coach for 25 years. Former HC at SO Notre Dame. A San Fernando Valley legend. Former AD Bob Hiegert confirmed he passed Friday in Valencia. RIP.

eric sondheimer @latsondheimer · 11h Replying to @latsondheimer My Pete Cassidy stories. I took his basketball 101 class at CSUN. I think I got an A or passing grade. Kind, passionate man. I covered team as sports editor at CSUN. There was no money. We ate dinner at McDonald’s. And he made players return the change! lol.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.