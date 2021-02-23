Pete Coones Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Kansas man who was wrongfully convicted in the murder-suicide of his father’s former housekeeper and her husband has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @thedailybeast: A Kansas man who was wrongfully convicted in the murder-suicide of his father’s former housekeeper and her husband has died just 108 days after being released from prison https://trib.al/Tr0ZSrE

Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.