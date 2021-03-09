Pete Dunkle Death – Obituary : We are sorry to hear of the passing of former Paint Valley Boys Varsity Basketball coach Pete Dunkle. Pete …

DEATH – OBITUARY:

RT @PVBearcatsBball: We are sorry to hear of the passing of former Paint Valley Boys Varsity Basketball coach Pete Dunkle. Pete served as the Varsity Boys coach from 1968 to 1972. We send our condolences to his family during this difficult time.

