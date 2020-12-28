Pete Hornbeck Death -Obituary – Dead : Pete Hornbeck has Died .

Bob Van Hise 14 hrs · A remembrance of Pete Hornbeck by John Nemjo, the owner/founder of Mountainman Outdoor Supply Co. of Old Forge NY: “In a year filled with one tragedy after another, and myself counting the days left in the year thinking “what else could possibly go wrong?”, I am shocked and heartbroken to learn of the passing of a really special friend. I have known of Peter Hornbeck for the entire 28 years of my business and have known him personally for almost that length of time. I knew of him, and I knew him, but it wasn’t until recently that I finally realized how much we shared in common and what a great friend he had become. As it was once said of Jack Nicklaus, the golfing great from years ago, Peter Hornbeck “became a legend in his spare time.” His passion for the outdoors and paddling the lakes, ponds and rivers of his beloved Adirondacks gave rise to at first building boats in his garage for his own personal use while teaching full time in the nearby school district Soon enough his boat building became a side business until he eventually retired from teaching and made it a full time occupation. HIs ultra-lightweight canoes and kayaks became synonymous with adventure paddling not only in the Adirondacks but around the country as well. While he did not invent the pack boat, he was vastly responsible for it becoming the craft of choice for thousands of Adirondack paddlers, and as a result, helped numerous other manufacturers sell huge numbers of their own versions of these nimble crafts. And all this time he was a true ambassador of protecting the wonderful resources of our Adirondack State Park in countless and irreplaceable ways. I last saw Peter just a week ago in Saratoga Springs where he was finishing up Christmas shopping for his wife Ann and family.. We sat and shared coffee, stories and industry chatter for what seemed like hours with me absorbing every word he said and piece of advice he gave. While we could have spent hours more in discussion he said it was time to head home and we made plans to share a cigar soon after the New Year, to continue the conversations. It was when he left and we wished each other a Merry Christmas that I realized how much respect I had developed for him over the many years I knew him and what an amazing man he was. More importantly I realized then and there what a true friend he had become to me. I feel lucky that we had the opportunity over the last few years to get to know each other as much as we had and I will forever be sad that I lost this truly special friend. “ – John Nemjo