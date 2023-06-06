Pete Morris grieves over the passing of Norma Hunt. || #RIPNormaHunt

Pete Moris Grieves the Loss of Norma Hunt

It is with heavy heart that Pete Moris mourns the passing of Norma Hunt. The news of her death has left him devastated and filled with sorrow.

Norma Hunt was an exceptional person who touched the lives of many. Her kindness, generosity, and selflessness were truly remarkable, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Pete Moris sends his deepest condolences to Norma’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. May her soul rest in peace.

