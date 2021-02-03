Pete Noyes Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Pete Noyes has Died .

Pete Noyes has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 2. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

When I wrote the @latimes media column, I would frequently turn to an old newshound, Pete Noyes. We would talk about the way local TV news WAS. And Pete would raise hell about the way it SHOULD BE. Sorry to see Pete, 90, has died. @NBCLA https://t.co/yOf7USdLSt pic.twitter.com/OoMg5c0osF — Jim Rainey (@RaineyTime) February 2, 2021

