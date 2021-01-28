Pete Roses Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Longtime Burbank, Burroughs Coach Pete Roses has Died .
Longtime Burbank, Burroughs Coach Pete Roses has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Longtime Burbank, Burroughs Coach Dies – Longtime local football and basketball coach Pete Roses died unexpectedly Tuesday. He was 56. Roses has spent many years working as a junior varsity football and basketball coach at both Burbank and Burroughs highhttps://t.co/ZP0ginjMA4 pic.twitter.com/3byh9EHWed
— myBurbank Sports (@myBurbankSports) January 28, 2021
