Pete Roses Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Longtime Burbank, Burroughs Coach Pete Roses has Died .

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Longtime Burbank, Burroughs Coach Dies – Longtime local football and basketball coach Pete Roses died unexpectedly Tuesday. He was 56. Roses has spent many years working as a junior varsity football and basketball coach at both Burbank and Burroughs highhttps://t.co/ZP0ginjMA4 pic.twitter.com/3byh9EHWed — myBurbank Sports (@myBurbankSports) January 28, 2021

