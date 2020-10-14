Pete Smith Death – Dead : Pete Smith Obituary :Sheriff Pete Smith of Sumter County.

Sheriff Pete Smith of Sumter County has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 14, 2020.

“Governor Brian P. Kemp on Twitter: “Terribly saddened to hear of the passing of Sheriff Pete Smith of Sumter County. Sheriff Smith was a good man, a dear friend, and a dedicated public servant to his community, and on behalf of all Georgians, my family and I are praying for his loved ones in this difficult time.”

I’m deeply saddened to hear that Sheriff Pete Smith passed away. He was a truly dedicated & passionate sheriff for Sumter County who will be missed. I’ll keep his family & the people of Sumter County in my prayers as they mourn this great man & public servant.



We heard it’s from Covid.. something you should be seriously. The more you think you can suppress votes, the angrier people will become and that anger will turn into motivation to stand in line for 100 hours if they have to, to VOTE YOU OUT as well, when that time comes.

We as a state never took covid serious enough. My 38 year old wife in hospital with it rn and I’m just waiting for the next person to say “it’s a hoax” or “ it’ll go away after election “ so I can handle that