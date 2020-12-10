Pete Teets Death -Dead – Obituary : Honorable Pete Teets has Died .
Honorable Pete Teets has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
Saddened by the passing of my friend and colleague the Honorable Pete Teets, simultaneously the Undersecretary of the Air Force and Director of the National Reconnaissance Office. pic.twitter.com/FWkY7YvMgc
— Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett (@SecAFOfficial) December 10, 2020
Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett @SecAFOfficial Saddened by the passing of my friend and colleague the Honorable Pete Teets, simultaneously the Undersecretary of the Air Force and Director of the National Reconnaissance Office.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.