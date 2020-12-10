Pete Teets Death -Dead – Obituary : Honorable Pete Teets has Died .

By | December 10, 2020
0 Comment

Honorable Pete Teets has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett @SecAFOfficial Saddened by the passing of my friend and colleague the Honorable Pete Teets, simultaneously the Undersecretary of the Air Force and Director of the National Reconnaissance Office.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

