By | December 20, 2020
Pete Thierry Death -Dead – Obituary : Pete Thierry has Died .

Pete Thierry has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

GHS Basketball @GalesburgBball The Galesburg Basketball Family is deeply saddened by the loss of Pete Thierry. Pete was a constant for our players and coaches. He was always there to support and encourage. There will be a huge void in the southwest corner of Thiel. #thesilverstreakway

