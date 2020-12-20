Pete Thierry Death -Dead – Obituary : Pete Thierry has Died .
Pete Thierry has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
The Galesburg Basketball Family is deeply saddened by the loss of Pete Thierry. Pete was a constant for our players and coaches. He was always there to support and encourage. There will be a huge void in the southwest corner of Thiel. #thesilverstreakway
— GHS Basketball (@GalesburgBball) December 19, 2020
