Pete Zanin Death -Dead : Hoboken Sgt. Pete “Peachy” Zanin has Died

“Hoboken PSOA on Twitter: “Today we mourn the loss of our brother, Sgt. Pete “Peachy” Zanin. We pray for strength and grace for his family, especially his wife and children, as they bear this unimaginable loss. We are grateful to the community for their continued support. ”

Today we mourn the loss of our brother, Sgt. Pete “Peachy” Zanin. We pray for strength and grace for his family, especially his wife and children, as they bear this unimaginable loss. We are grateful to the community for their continued support. pic.twitter.com/NXOwowpoq5 — Hoboken PSOA (@HobokenPSOA2) November 21, 2020

So saddened to hear the news about Officer Pete Zanin. May he rest in peace. https://t.co/eH5oNpoikY pic.twitter.com/L09qzNAuEQ — The Hoboken Girl (@thehobokengirl) November 21, 2020

Tributes

Keep @HobokenPD Sgt. Pete “Peachy” Zanin family in your prayers. May his wife and children know the support of all law enforcement during these difficult days. @KenFerrante https://t.co/doq0cFJYd0 — New Jersey State PBA (@NJSPBA) November 21, 2020

Phil Cohen @PhilipHCohen wrote

All Hoboken mourns the tragic death of Sgt. Pete Zanin. Our thoughts and prayers are with Sgt. Zanin’s family, his wife and children, his many friends, the men and women who serve in the @HobokenPD and all members of #Hoboken’s public safety community.

We are with you.

Chief Ken Ferrante @KenFerrante wrote

It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of

@HobokenPD Sergeant Peter Zanin, (pictured far right), at 4am this morning at St. Claire’s Hospital in Denville. He leaves behind his wife Samantha, 3 young children, his mother Arlene, brother Kevin, & brother-in-law Ryan.