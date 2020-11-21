Pete Zanin Death -Dead : Hoboken Sgt. Pete “Peachy” Zanin has Died

By | November 21, 2020
0 Comment

Pete Zanin Death -Dead : Hoboken Sgt. Pete “Peachy” Zanin has Died –

Hoboken Sgt. Pete “Peachy” Zanin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 21, 2020.

“Hoboken PSOA on Twitter: “Today we mourn the loss of our brother, Sgt. Pete “Peachy” Zanin. We pray for strength and grace for his family, especially his wife and children, as they bear this unimaginable loss. We are grateful to the community for their continued support. ”

Tributes 

Phil Cohen @PhilipHCohen wrote

All Hoboken mourns the tragic death of Sgt. Pete Zanin. Our thoughts and prayers are with Sgt. Zanin’s family, his wife and children, his many friends, the men and women who serve in the @HobokenPD and all members of #Hoboken’s public safety community.

We are with you.

Chief Ken Ferrante @KenFerrante wrote

It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of
@HobokenPD Sergeant Peter Zanin, (pictured far right), at 4am this morning at St. Claire’s Hospital in Denville. He leaves behind his wife Samantha, 3 young children, his mother Arlene, brother Kevin, & brother-in-law Ryan.

