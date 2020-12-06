Peter Alliss Death -Dead : Peter Alliss has Died .
Peter Alliss has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.
We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of one of the games greatest gentlemen, Peter Alliss.
Peter always spoke very fondly of @lincolngc and will be sorely missed by the world of Golf 😢 pic.twitter.com/FeI7IoopP3
— LincolnGolfClub (@lincolngc) December 6, 2020
