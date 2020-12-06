Peter Alliss Death -Dead : ‘the voice of golf’ Peter Alliss has Died .
.‘the voice of golf’ Peter Alliss has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.
Very sad to hear that ‘the voice of golf’ Peter Alliss has passed away. My Dad loved his commentary and introduced me to his work at a young age. The man was such a professional, brilliant every time with charm and wit. I was lucky to meet him a few years ago. RIP #Alliss #Golf pic.twitter.com/0OkohIhYiX
— Pete Snodden (@PeteSnodden) December 6, 2020
Pete Snodden @PeteSnodden Very sad to hear that ‘the voice of golf’ Peter Alliss has passed away. My Dad loved his commentary and introduced me to his work at a young age. The man was such a professional, brilliant every time with charm and wit. I was lucky to meet him a few years ago. RIP #Alliss #Golf
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.