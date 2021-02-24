Peter Barnes Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Judge Peter Barnes III has Died.
Judge Peter Barnes III has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 25. 2021.
Borough of South Plainfield 1d · The Borough would like to give our condolences to the family of Judge Peter Barnes III. Mr. Barnes represented the Borough of South Plainfield in both the State Assembly and State Senate. He was a gentleman, family man and friend to the Borough. His passing is a loss to all.
