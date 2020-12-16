Peter Bollig Death -Obituary – Dead : Peter Bollig has Died .

Peter Bollig has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.

Kevin Bollig is with Peter Bollig. 6 hrs · Sunday my little brother went to heaven and became an Angel. I sure hope heaven is ready for him! I know we are not ready to say goodbye. There are no words to express the pain and sadness we are feeling. Peter was a great man full of adventure and always able to make you laugh. He was a wonderful uncle to my two boys who are struggling to comprehend what this all means. It gives me great joy to remember all of the fun times we have had. I love you and I miss you so much.

Source: (20+) Facebook





Tributes

———————— –

Emily Mohn-Nalevanko wrote

I am so sorry to hear this Kevin. This will be painful for you and I’m sorry you have to go through it.

Debbie Gerlach Strege wrote

I’m so sorry for your loss. I can’t imagine the pain you are going through in these already difficult times. Sending love and prayers to you and your whole family.

Seth Hartman wrote

I’ve been through this and it’s the hardest thing there is. Stay strong and Lean on those around you. We don’t really know each other well, but I’m here if you need anything.

Gary Bocock wrote

Kevin, it is such a shock. My prayers go out to your entire family.

Nate Tran wrote

So sorry Kevin…we were all shocked to hear the news. May he Rest In Peace.

Cheryl Bollig wrote

I am so sorry , I thought when Mark told me our son’s named after Grandpa Peter are in heaven together….so sorry for you all!

Ross Hertensteiner wrote

Very sorry for your loss, prayers for you and your family.

Todd Simning wrote

Kevin – I’m so sorry to see this. Prayers from the Simning’s. We are praying for everyone!

Dustin Goldman wrote

Really sorry to hear this. Thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.

Lauren Corrigan wrote

Kevin and family, sending you all healing prayers

Matthew Oscarson wrote

So sorry for you loss !! Sending some prayers your way .

Erik Loomis wrote

Sorry for your loss, thoughts and prayers with you and your family.

Wendy Anderson wrote

Kevin, we are so sorry to hear this sad news. Our deepest condolences to you and your whole family. Prayers for peace and healing for all of you.

Jeff Gaffney wrote

So sorry for you and your entire families loss! Prayers that memories continue to fill your heart!

Mark Bunting wrote

Sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers to you and the entire family

Dave Manarin wrote

Kevin I’m so sorry for your loss. Cheri and I are sending prayers for you and your family.

Peter Bantle wrote

Peter was such a good human being. He was so positive and nothing seemed to get him down. He will be missed.

Patricia Fuller Nelson wrote

We are so sad about this. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your entire family. He will be missed.

Linda Steiner wrote

Oh, Kevin and family! You are in pain so we are in pain. We feel your loos and pray as you did that heaven is ready for Peter. Hugs.

Kelsey Suardini wrote

We’re so sorry for you loss- your family is in our thoughts and prayers. Don’t hesitate to reach out if you need anything.

Kristine Collette Waddell wrote

So sorry for your loss… you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers….

Ann Berens wrote

Heartbreaking news. Thoughts and prayers to you and your family.

Sherry Olding

Oh know, I can’t even say the right words right now. I will be with you in prayer in these coming days.

Dan Myhrman wrote

Very sorry to hear about your brother. Thinking about you and your family during these incredibly tough times.

