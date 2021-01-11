Peter Cochrane Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Peter Cochrane has Died .

By | January 11, 2021
0 Comment

Peter Cochrane Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Peter Cochrane has Died .

Peter Cochrane has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Miriam Cosic @miriamcosic Just heard some very sad news. Peter Cochrane, long-time arts editor at @smh and a lovely man, has died after a mercifully brief illness. Great editor, much-loved, he gave me my start in writing about classical music and opera on the side in the ’90s. Vale…

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.