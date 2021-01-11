Peter Cochrane Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Peter Cochrane has Died .

Peter Cochrane has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Just heard some very sad news. Peter Cochrane, long-time arts editor at @smh and a lovely man, has died after a mercifully brief illness. Great editor, much-loved, he gave me my start in writing about classical music and opera on the side in the '90s. Vale…#journalism #art pic.twitter.com/jtAdVvxmx2 — Miriam Cosic (@miriamcosic) January 10, 2021

