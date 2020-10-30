Peter Cordwell Death -Dead : Peter Cordwell, 48, collapsed and died while trying to find burglars at his farm in Greater Manchester- Cause of Death Unknown.

Peter Cordwell has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 28, 2020.

Gnews360 4 hrs · Peter Cordwell, 48, collapsed and died while trying to find burglars at his farm in Greater Manchester Tributes have been paid to a business ‘legend’ who was found dead on his farm after suffering a ‘medical episode’ during a suspected burglary. Peter Cordwell, 48, fell ill and was pronounced dead at the scene in Heywood, Greater Manchester, on Wednesday night despite the best efforts of paramedics. [ 690 more words ] https://www.gnews360.com/millionaire-businessman-48…/

Stuart Barrett wrote

Deepest condolences to Peter G Cordwell and his family. I’ve known Pete for 30+ years and can honestly say what a proper chap he was. Gutted is an understatement, he’s one of the few real gentleman I’ve come across with a massive heart and always had a smile on his face. I can only try to imagine the heartache his family are going through. My heart and thoughts go out to all of you. Until we meet again my friend rest easy. R I P Pete. Gone but never will you be forgotten.

MT Heads Mcc wrote

All of us at MT Heads are stunned to hear of the passing of Peter Cordwell. Pete owned the rally site and was a huge supporter of everything we did. He gave us the opportunity to make our rally bigger and better and we’ll never forget his kindness in taking a chance on lending his site to a bunch of rag tag bikers. He didn’t just hire us his site, he ensured we had everything we needed and put his workers at our disposal during set-up. We truly couldn’t have done it without him.

It wasn’t just us that he helped. If a charity need him, he was there.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to his lovely family. He truly was a gentleman. Thank you for everything Peter. You will be missed.

RIP.

Evo Gym wrote

We”re sorry to hear of the passing of Peter Cordwell yesterday. Taken from us too soon. Rest in peace Peter. Our thoughts are with your family at this difficult time.